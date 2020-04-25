|
McMANN, Roberta E. Age 82, died of complications related to COVID-19 on April 22, 2020. A kind and gentle soul, Roberta persevered in the face life's many challenges with love as her guiding light. She never had a harsh or callous word for anyone, always seeing the best in people, even when they couldn't see it in themselves. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her family returned to her all of the love and compassion she deserved. A graduate of St. Elizabeth's College, Roberta was a highly intelligent woman who loved to read and greatly enjoyed both poetry and visual art. Roberta had a remarkable memory and also enjoyed gardening, cooking and was famous for her delicious Christmas fruitcakes that she made for family, neighbors, clergy, medical practitioners and others who had shown her kindness over the years. There was nothing she liked better than a phone chat with family after dinner or an afternoon with her grandchildren. Roberta was predeceased by her parents James McCone and Monica McCone Gaffney, her husband James McMann, her brother Kevin McCone, and her grandson John J. McMann. She leaves behind her wonderful children, of whom she was enormously proud; James McMann and his wife Sarah, John McMann and his wife Nikki, and Elizabeth McMann. She also leaves behind her devoted brother Peter McCone and his wife Helen, her sister-in-law Donna McCone, and her many nieces and a nephew. Roberta 'Maw' will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Bridget, Malcolm, Madeline, James, Kira, Alannah, Sophia and Zoë; and great-grandchildren Madison and Thomas, who she cherished. Children were the light of her life – and over the years she spent thousands of hours watching over her grandchildren – imparting her wisdom and kindness to the generations that followed. Roberta was an extraordinary woman whose light will shine through all who knew her. Her grit helped her persevere through adversity and she taught those around her to believe in themselves and find the will to succeed. Her faith in God was exhibited in her selflessness, humility and generosity. Her sense of humor was appreciated by all whose silly jokes she laughed at. All of Roberta's wonderful, loving qualities will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020