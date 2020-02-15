|
HAMILTON, Roberta F. (Cedrone) Of Wells, Maine, formerly of Newton, Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 54 years to Joseph Hamilton. She also leaves her brother Lawrence Cedrone and his wife Barbara of Newton, and she was predeceased by nine siblings. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16), NEWTON, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 4-8PM and again Wednesday at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Entombment Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020