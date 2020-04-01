Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA GOLINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA (GOLDSTEIN) GOLINI

ROBERTA (GOLDSTEIN) GOLINI Obituary
GOLINI, Roberta (Goldstein) Age 88, of Peabody, beloved wife of the late Alfred Golini & Leonard Braverman, died March 31st. Devoted mother of Ellen Braverman Fortes & Betsy Braverman Stevens. Dear sister of the late Berton Goldstein. Loving grandmother of Jamie, Joseph & Nicole Gaeta & great-grandmother of Christopher & Raegan Gaeta. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Graveside Services were private due to Covid-19 virus. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Association of Frontal Temporal Dementia at dementiasociety.charityproud.org or the at act.alz.org Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA. Late City of Chelsea employee. For guestbook, www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
