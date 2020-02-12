|
|
KINGSTON, Roberta I. (Busa) Of Waltham, February 11. Wife of Scott Fulton. Mother of Donna Lamberti of Framingham, Sandra Ponn of Raymond, NH and John Kingston and his partner Ben Longoria of Salinas, CA. Grandmother of David Lamberti and wife Nicole, Amanda Lamberti, Gina Marie Lamberti, Michael Ponn and wife Veneta and Ashley Ryan. Great-grandmother of Aiden, Kyla, Troy and Riley. Daughter of the late Robert and Gina (Cuccinotta) Busa. Sister of Gale Busa, Jean Cassidy and husband Paul, Anna Alch and husband Jerry and Silvanna Briguglio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family are invited to visit in The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Monday morning, 9:00 to 10:30 am with a Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 at St. Luke's Parish, Belmont and a Celebration of Life following the Mass, location to be announced. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020