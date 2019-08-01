|
JARO, Roberta Age 65, of Belmont, passed away Aug. 1st, 2019. Born February 4, 1954 in Queens, NY, to Judy and Leonard Jaro, Roberta worked at United Cerebral Palsy Metro Boston for 16 years as the COO. She had completed her degree in social work in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was an avid cyclist and great traveler with her husband, Gordon Hamilton, and their son, Russell. She married Gordon on August 17, 1984, and together raised their son. She was the sunshine and beautiful flower in the lives of her family and all those she touched. Roberta's loving heart and wise guidance touched those that were close to her, as well as friends and colleagues at work. She is survived by her husband, Gordon; her son Russell, of Belmont; her brother, Michael; her sister, Heidi; and her beloved mother, Judy and Si Farber. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 5th, 1-4 PM, at the Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Ave. (Rte 30), Newton, MA. Donations may be made to UCP for a special fund for development and training for direct care professionals: United Cerebral Palsy Assoc. of Metro Boston, 71 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019