ROBERTA M. (HICKEY) SILVA
SILVA, Roberta M. (Hickey) Age 63, of Somerville, passed away on August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Silva. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Thomas Hickey. Dear sister of Maureen Giordano and her husband Stephen of Wilmington and the late Michael Hickey. Loving niece of Reverend Joseph Robinson of Boston. Cherished aunt of Michael Giordano of Somerville, Allison Casper and her husband Josh of Reading, Mark Giordano and his wife Kelly of Wilmington, Kelly Hickey, Ryan Hickey, and the late Erin Hickey. Devoted great-aunt of Emma and Leah Casper, Joseph and Anthony Giordano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 11am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2999 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465 or jjrbronx.weshareonline.org Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life for Roberta will be celebrated at a later date. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
