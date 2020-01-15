|
MELONE, Roberta "Babe" (Jensen) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden and Revere, passed away on January 15, 2020. Roberta was born in Revere on March 18, 1933 to the late Peter and Anna (Keates) Jensen. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Melone. Loving mother of Kim Lyons and husband David of Revere, Cindy Blanchard and husband William of Methuen, Teri Hynes and her husband Gary of Peabody, Jody Melone of Melrose, and the late Jamie Melone. Cherished sister of Clara Cacciola and her late husband Peter of Revere and the late Peter Jensen. Adored grandmother of Casey and her husband Dan Sieck, Brendan and his wife Allison Blanchard, Courtney Lyons, Michelle Blanchard, Jeremy Hynes and fianc?e Theresa and Jared Hynes. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Cora Sieck. Roberta was active in the Reverites Ladies Bowling League and was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary. Funeral Services from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020