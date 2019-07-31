Boston Globe Obituaries
WALDMAN, Roberta P. (Pinckney) "Bobby" Of Marlborough, formerly of Brookline on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at age 97. Devoted wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Peter Waldman, Edward Waldman & his wife Valerie, James Waldman & his wife Sharon and the late Richard Waldman. Cherished grandmother of Dan, Jeff, Tom, Katheryn, Christine, Audra, Brett, Randi, and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Bernice Gelberg. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley on Friday, August 2 at 10:00am. Interment at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Following the interment, memorial observance will be at Jim & Sharon's home, continuing Saturday 7-9pm at Edward & Valerie's home and then on Sunday 1-8pm at Jim & Sharon's home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MetroWest Jewish Day School, 300 Pleasant St., Framingham, MA 01701. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
