|
|
WALDMAN, Roberta P. (Pinckney) "Bobby" Of Marlborough, formerly of Brookline on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at age 97. Devoted wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Peter Waldman, Edward Waldman & his wife Valerie, James Waldman & his wife Sharon and the late Richard Waldman. Cherished grandmother of Dan, Jeff, Tom, Katheryn, Christine, Audra, Brett, Randi, and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Bernice Gelberg. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley on Friday, August 2 at 10:00am. Interment at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Following the interment, memorial observance will be at Jim & Sharon's home, continuing Saturday 7-9pm at Edward & Valerie's home and then on Sunday 1-8pm at Jim & Sharon's home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MetroWest Jewish Day School, 300 Pleasant St., Framingham, MA 01701. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019