|
|
CIBOTTI, Roberto Of Walpole, formally of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on Dec. 9 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Bambina (Pinti) of 61 years. Devoted father of Caterina Colson and her husband Doug of Franklin, Annamaria Cibotti of Waltham, and Sandra Kemp and her husband Doug of Bellingham. Cherished brother of the late Maria Cibotti, Vincenzo and Giuseppina Cibotti. Loving "DaDa" of Nicholas and Gianna Colson. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Friday morning at 9 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church Walpole at 10. Visiting Hours Thursday evening from 4 to 8 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery Walpole. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019