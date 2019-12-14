Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
ROBIN A. DICENZO

ROBIN A. DICENZO Obituary
DiCENZO, Robin A. Age 56, of Saugus, passed away following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Carolyn Durgin. Beloved wife of Michael P. DiCenzo of 36 years. She was a Saugus High School graduate and was a homemaker and worked in the medical insurance field. Robin was a wonderful artist and loved painting. She is survived by her brother David Durgin and his wife Patricia of Newburyport. Her sister Rhonda Linton of Milton, NH and her late sister Rita Robillard. Her daughter Crystal and husband Christopher Ellis and grandkids Connor and Caitlin of Burlington. Her daughter Janelle and son Michael of Saugus. Survived by many nieces and nephews and loving family and friends. Visiting Hours: Robin's Funeral will be held at 9AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt.129), LYNN, followed by Burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Visiting Hours will be Monday, from 4-8PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robin's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
