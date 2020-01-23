|
|
ADAIR, Robin J. "Butchie" Of Malden, Jan. 21, 2020. Father of Kimberly Angeli. Loving brother of his twin sister, Roberta J. Mandile and her husband Thomas of Lynnfield, his nephews and wives, Tom and Brenda Mandile of Winchester, Bobby and Jen Mandile of Lynnfield, his five grand-nephews and nieces, Christine, Anne Marie, Irene, William and Ryan, as well as his surrogate granddaughter Shaina Murray of Malden and his lifelong friend, Joyce Cavanaugh of Lynnfield. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Calling Hours in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden on Mon., Jan. 27, 2020, from 10AM-12 noon, followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. A Memorial luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Robin to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift Late Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. For directions & obit. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020