GORDON-HAMER, Robyn Age 63, of Revere, MA, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and friends, on September 5, 2019, after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. Mrs. Gordon-Hamer was born in Malden, MA, daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Gordon and the late Melvin Gordon. She leaves her loving husband of 32 years, Daniel Hamer. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Janet Stein of Greenville, SC and Lavie Jackson of Greenville, NC, and many adoring cousins and friends – including her affectionate Italian Greyhound, Bella. She graduated from Brandeis University with a BA in Art History after attending the Winsor School in Boston and the Tower School in Marblehead. Robyn spent a year in Paris, France where she attended the Sorbonne and gained an appreciation of all things French. Earlier in her education, she was the recipient of the Tower School's Helen Runnette Award. Until recently, Robyn was an administrative assistant in the Neurology Department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and was the owner and founder of a successful online jewelry operation. Robyn loved working as a volunteer for charitable causes and spent her free time supporting several organizations that she cared deeply about, including the New England Aquarium and the interactive and educational Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY – where the world fell in love with April the giraffe. Robyn was an active auction fundraiser and giraffe chatter. She adored her dear friends Ilene and Kris, who drove her to MGH Cancer Center for every appointment. She felt blessed by the outpouring of concern from her wonderful friends and family, whose love gave her the strength to see her through her battle with cancer. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Robyn's Life will be held at Crown Pointe Condominium Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM, followed by a shiva from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, for family and friends to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robyn Gordon-Hamer to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019