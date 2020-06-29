|
ATAMIAN, Robyn Louise Age 67, of East Falmouth, passed away on June 28, 2020 after a long battle with the coronavirus. She was born October 28, 1952, the beloved daughter of the late Robert Atamian and Virginia (Reed) Atamian. In addition to her mother, she leaves two brothers, Robert A. Atamian and Reed R. Atamian. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Ginger Atamian. She also leaves her nephew Benjamin Atamian, his wife Sarah and two great-nephews, her niece Abigail Atamian Flakes, her husband Philip and two great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020