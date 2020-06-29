Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBYN ATAMIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBYN LOUISE ATAMIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBYN LOUISE ATAMIAN Obituary
ATAMIAN, Robyn Louise Age 67, of East Falmouth, passed away on June 28, 2020 after a long battle with the coronavirus. She was born October 28, 1952, the beloved daughter of the late Robert Atamian and Virginia (Reed) Atamian. In addition to her mother, she leaves two brothers, Robert A. Atamian and Reed R. Atamian. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Ginger Atamian. She also leaves her nephew Benjamin Atamian, his wife Sarah and two great-nephews, her niece Abigail Atamian Flakes, her husband Philip and two great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -