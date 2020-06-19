|
DiLEO, Rocchina "Rocky" (D'Antonio) Formerly of Cambridge and Medford, June 18. Devoted wife of the late Francis "Frank" DiLeo. Daughter of the late Antonio and Antonetta (Nunno) D'Antonio. Loving mother of Diane DiLeo, Carol Gardner and Alex Lofton, Frances and John Gouveia, Sergio and Doreen DiLeo. Beloved grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Sister of Mary Barchard, Pasquale and Alma D'Antonio and the late Rose DeLucia and Dorothy Pacheco. Visiting at the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road, BILLERICA, Tuesday from 9AM-12 noon. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to hospice at the Amedisys Foundation, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 242, Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020