Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROCCHINA DILEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCCHINA "ROCKY" (D'ANTONIO) DILEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROCCHINA "ROCKY" (D'ANTONIO) DILEO Obituary
DiLEO, Rocchina "Rocky" (D'Antonio) Formerly of Cambridge and Medford, June 18. Devoted wife of the late Francis "Frank" DiLeo. Daughter of the late Antonio and Antonetta (Nunno) D'Antonio. Loving mother of Diane DiLeo, Carol Gardner and Alex Lofton, Frances and John Gouveia, Sergio and Doreen DiLeo. Beloved grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Sister of Mary Barchard, Pasquale and Alma D'Antonio and the late Rose DeLucia and Dorothy Pacheco. Visiting at the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road, BILLERICA, Tuesday from 9AM-12 noon. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to hospice at the Amedisys Foundation, 290 Merrimack St., Suite 242, Lawrence, MA 01843.

View the online memorial for Rocchina "Rocky" (D'Antonio) DiLEO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROCCHINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -