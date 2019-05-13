DeSTEFANO, Rocco Of Medford, formerly of Foggia, Italy and Boston's North End, May 11. Beloved husband of Maria (DiIorio) DeStefano. Devoted father of Antonella Nigro and her husband Dennis of Winchester, Guerino DeStefano and his wife Jennifer of Reading, and Roberto DeStefano of Salem, NH. Loving grandfather of Alessia and Michael Nigro, and Rocco DeStefano. Dear brother of Bartolomeo DeStefano and his wife Michelina of Medford, and the late Antonietta Rossi. Also survived by loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Former owner of the University Barber Shop in Boston. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, May 16 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rocco's name to St. Anthony Church in Everett. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019