Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
ROCCO GERMANO

ROCCO GERMANO Obituary
GERMANO, Rocco "Rocky" Of Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on May 8 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Josephine E. (Balestra) of 71 years. Devoted father of Dolores Somerville and her husband Robert of Walpole, Edward Germano and his wife Julie of Dedham, John Germano and his wife Sharon of Dedham and Linda Marsh and her husband Robert of Mansfield. Cherished brother of the late Blaise Germano, Joseph Germano, and Mary Tomsick. Loving "Pa" of Stephen, Brenda, Laura, Lary, Lauren, Layne, Christopher, Daniel, Michael, Katherine, and the late Brian and great-grandfather of R.D., Ashley, Layla, Lorenzo, Bryce Rocco, and Faith. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. At the moment, all Services will be private at families request. Rocky was a proud WWII Army Veteran. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
