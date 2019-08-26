|
CASTIGLIONE, Rocco L. At 81 years, in Revere, formerly of Boston's North End, following a lengthy & valiant battle with metastatic cancer for several years. Rocco died in comfort & surrounded by a most loving immediate family & extended family. Beloved husband of Carole L. (Yoffe) Castiglione. Adored father to Jayson E. Caste of Manhattan, NY, Howard C. Castiglione & wife Rhonda, all of Manhattan, NY, Matthew R. Castiglione & wife Heather of Tewksbury. Cherished grandfather of Joshua A. Castiglione of Orange, Haiden C. Castiglione of Manhattan, NY & Daisie M. Castiglione of Tewksbury. Dear brother of Sally Naso & husband Vincent J. of Everett, Josephine Spinale of Chelsea & her partner Joseph Rzepka & also the late Anna M. Ortiz & the his late brother-in-law Paul Spinale. Dear friend to Domenic Valente, John "Lucky" Luciano, Jay Vacirca & Bob Gatchel. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Thursday, August 29th, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Peabody. Visiting Hours are on Wednesday, August 28th, in the funeral home from 4-8pm. Parking available left of the funeral home. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era & member of K of C-Ansonia Council of Boston's North End. Also an active member of the International Order of Odd Fellows, Winthrop Lodge #42 (Past Chairman of United Nations Children's Pilgrimage for Youth). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , Mass. Chapter, 9 Erie Drive, Ste. 101, Natick, MA 01760. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019