ROCCO P. RALLI


1964 - 2020
ROCCO P. RALLI Obituary
RALLI, Rocco P. Of Norwood, formerly of Walpole, April 17, 2020, age 56. Devoted son of the late William and Caroline (Lore) Ralli. Loving brother of Elaine Corfield of Norwood, Angela Gerth and her husband, David, of Norfolk, Virginia Ralli of Greenville, South Carolina, and William Ralli and his wife, Judy, of Plainville. Cherished uncle of Maria, David, Shannon, and the late Jennifer. Also survived by many friends and caregivers at Lifeworks in Norwood. His family is forever grateful to all the loving staff at Lifeworks, who were family to him for many years. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Rocco's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lifeworks, 789 Clappboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
