Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROCCO SCALI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCCO P. SCALI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROCCO P. SCALI Obituary
SCALI, Rocco P. Of Somerville, June 26, 2019. Husband of Sally Scali (Bennett). Father of Rocco Scali and his wife Jennifer, Michael Scali, DanaMarie Paulino and her husband Gregg. Grandfather of Nicholas, Alexandra, Christopher, Jaime, Michael and Nico Scali, Rocco, Kylie, and Anthony Paulino, and the late Stephanie Scali. Brother of Albina Bruzzesse, Maria Perna, Salvatore, Antonio and the late Guiseppe "Joe" Scali. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in CAMBRIDGE, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rocco's memory to the . Rogers Funeral Homes Cambridge & Arlington 617-876-8964

View the online memorial for Rocco P. SCALI
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now