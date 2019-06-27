|
SCALI, Rocco P. Of Somerville, June 26, 2019. Husband of Sally Scali (Bennett). Father of Rocco Scali and his wife Jennifer, Michael Scali, DanaMarie Paulino and her husband Gregg. Grandfather of Nicholas, Alexandra, Christopher, Jaime, Michael and Nico Scali, Rocco, Kylie, and Anthony Paulino, and the late Stephanie Scali. Brother of Albina Bruzzesse, Maria Perna, Salvatore, Antonio and the late Guiseppe "Joe" Scali. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in CAMBRIDGE, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rocco's memory to the . Rogers Funeral Homes Cambridge & Arlington 617-876-8964
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019