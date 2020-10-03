1/1
ROCCO R. PETRILLO
PETRILLO, Rocco R. Age 88, of Peabody and formerly of Lynn, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Brooksby Village after a brief illness. He was a language teacher who taught Spanish and Italian. He is survived by his sister Josephine Petrillo of Peabody and his brother Thomas A. Petrillo, Jr. of Newburyport. He leaves his nieces, Karen L. McLinden and her husband Thomas of Gilbert, AZ, Linda J. White of Haverhill, his great-nieces and great-nephews, Alyssa, Howie, Daniel, Timothy, Grace, Samuel and a great-great-niece Elizabeth. He also leaves several cousins in Italy. He is the brother of the late Mary Petrillo. His visitation and funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 77 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 or at Carroll.org Arrangements are by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN, MA. For guestbook, go to www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
October 3, 2020
October 3, 2020

The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
