PETRILLO, Rocco R. Age 88, of Peabody and formerly of Lynn, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Brooksby Village after a brief illness. He was a language teacher who taught Spanish and Italian. He is survived by his sister Josephine Petrillo of Peabody and his brother Thomas A. Petrillo, Jr. of Newburyport. He leaves his nieces, Karen L. McLinden and her husband Thomas of Gilbert, AZ, Linda J. White of Haverhill, his great-nieces and great-nephews, Alyssa, Howie, Daniel, Timothy, Grace, Samuel and a great-great-niece Elizabeth. He also leaves several cousins in Italy. He is the brother of the late Mary Petrillo. His visitation and funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 77 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 or at Carroll.org
