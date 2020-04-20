|
SQUILLACIOTI, Rocco Of Medford, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones, April 16th. He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosalba (Costa) Squillacioti, sons Joseph, Francesco and Mario, their wives Misty, My and Sophie and his grandchildren, Angela, Valentina and Emmanuel. Apart from his family and friends, his other great pride in life was his work, spending his entire career as a cabinet maker with several local woodworking firms, outfitting the homes, offices and libraries of many luminaries and esteemed organizations. His work was always meant to stand the test of time; he crafted his legacy in the same careful way. Rocco's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
