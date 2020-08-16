Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROCHELLE ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROCHELLE (GITTELSON) ALEXANDER

ROCHELLE (GITTELSON) ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, Rochelle (Gittelson) Of Newton, entered into rest August 16, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Alexander. Devoted mother of Steven and his wife, Sandra, Robert and his wife, Kathryn, and the late David Alexander. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, David and Shara. Private graveside services will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield. Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Rochelle's memory may be donated to International Essential Tremor Foundation, essentialtremor.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020
