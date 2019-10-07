|
|
STRATAKIS, Rodanthi Of Arlington, MA, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Stella Gammaitoni and her husband Carlo, and Maria Stratakis and her husband Robert Thomson. Sister of Giorgios Zervoglos, Froso Darli, Andoni Zervoglos, and Aliki Karas. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service on Wed., Oct. 9, 2019, at 11AM at Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11AM at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019