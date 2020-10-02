1/1
FATHER RODERICK A. CRISPO OFM
CRISPO, Father Roderick A. OFM Passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2020 at Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Chestnut Hill, MA. He was 92 years old and had been the seminary's Spiritual Director.

Affectionately known as Fr. Rod, prior to joining Redemptoris Mater Seminary in 2008, Fr. Rod had served in various ministries with the Franciscans of the Immaculate Conception Province, including as pastor of various parishes in New York and as Provincial Minister from 1989-1995.

Fr. Roderick had a love for life. He adored Frank Sinatra and Doris Day's songs and he could listen endlessly to In the Mood by Glenn Miller and laugh his head off enjoying the Jack Benny Program. He was also a devoted Yankees fan, an ice cream enthusiast and, as he used to say, hopelessly a "sun worshiper." Fr. Rod, however, reserved the greatest part of his heart for those whom he served, especially the seminarians and priests who asked him for spiritual advice and confession. Fr. Rod was a gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor who always had a word of encouragement for everyone. His intense love for life was only second to his greater love of eternal life. Fr. Rod lived and died wearing the brown habit as a true son of St. Francis and a brother to all those who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and especially by the priests, faculty and seminarians at Redemptoris Mater Seminary.

Fr. Rod is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces as well as an older (Elizabeth A. Crispo) and two younger sisters (Carmel M. Crispo and MaryGrace Warren).

The Wake and Prayer Vigil for Fr. Rod will be at St. Lawrence Church, 774 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, MA on Monday, October 5, from 8PM until Tuesday, 6AM. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 8, at 11:30AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy, NY, followed by the Burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Andover, MA.

Donations in loving memory of Fr. Roderick A. Crispo, OFM may be sent to Redemptoris Mater Seminary at 774 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-2501. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.watermanboston.com J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel

617-536-4110

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
