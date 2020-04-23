|
|
CURRIE, Roderick B. A Life Well-Lived My best friend, my husband, our father and grandfather, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in Ojai, CA, after a four year battle with Pleural Mesothelioma. He was the son of Laughlin B. Currie and Dorothy Bacon-Currie. He was born in Boston in 1934 and grew up in Washington, DC and in Scarsdale, NY. He was preceded in death by brother Morgan L. Currie. Rod is a graduate of Scarsdale High, Westchester, class of 1952. After joining the Army, stationed in Germany, he graduated from Colorado State University with a BS in Business Administration in 1959. He moved to Los Angeles, CA and started a long and rich career in the Defense Industry at Lockheed and Hughes space and communications groups. He also worked in South Africa for NCR for two years. Rod was an avid outdoorsman, back country hiking, sailing, skiing. He had a burning interest for cars, Hot Rods and motorcycles. He also picked up golf later in life. His goal was to golf his age, which in theory should be easier with time, he thought. Rod was well-honed in maintaining relationships over several decades. He had a keen interest in construction - he built and remodeled our 1929 Sears kit house in Ojai, CA in the "craftsman" spirit and made it a very warm and interesting house that he called, "the Whimsey House." Rod never stopped learning, he is the only one I know that had the capability of original ideas and was an engaging communicator - sometimes story teller. After we married in 1989, he became an involved and loving father for Joanna and John. He got enriched with five grandchildren, three in California and two in Sweden. Rod is missed by numerous friends and family members. Due to the COVID 19, we will have a private Service on Nantucket Prospect Hill. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
View the online memorial for Roderick B. CURRIE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020