STANLEY, Roderick J. Longtime Ground Equipment Maintenance Foreman with Eastern Airlines Age 85, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019. Roderick was born in Cambridge, MA, to the late Joseph and Marion (Macdonald) Stanley. After attending Cambridge schools and graduating from Franklin Institute of Technology, he worked at Eastern Airlines as a Ground Equipment Maintenance Foreman for 28 years. Rod loved fishing, woodworking and anything pertaining to cars. Most of all, he enjoyed helping anyone out with any project that needed doing, the more challenging the better. He relished his time spent with family, especially his 3 grandsons. Rod enjoyed fun and frolic on the beaches of Ft. Myers and was an active member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, FL, as well as St. Mary's Catholic Church in Georgetown, MA. Rod was also a volunteer driver for the Council on Aging in Georgetown. Roderick is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret M. (Ahern) Stanley of Georgetown and their children, Roderick F. Stanley and his wife Sandra of Amesbury, Julie A. Giordano and her husband R. Scott of Stratham, NH, and Melissa M. Stanley-Mintz and her husband Brian of Newburyport, his grandchildren, Nate, Adam and Kevin and his brother, John Stanley and his wife Carol of Billerica, as well as his many nieces and nephews. Roderick was predeceased by his sisters, Katherine Thorp and Marion Cinseruli. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30 am, to be celebrated in St. Mary's Parish, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 pm at Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. For those who wish, Rod may be remembered through donations to St. Mary's Parish, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown, MA 01833. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory of Rod with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com CONTE - GIAMBERARDINO FUNERAL HOME cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019