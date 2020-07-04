|
SUMMERS, Dr. Rodger Formerly of Whitman, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice, Milton, July 3. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pamela Summers. Father of Megan Bernard and her husband Doug of Abington and Jordan Summers and her wife Olivia Breen of Cambridge. Grandfather of Theodore and Vivien Bernard. Brother of Benjamin Summers, Jr. of North Carolina, and Reverend Moses E. Summers, Ruby Simpkins and sister-in-law Dorethea Summers of Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Thelma Spells, Essie Crew, and Elizabeth Little, and brother Clarence Summers. He graduated from John Bertram High School in Philadelphia, PA, earned his undergraduate degree form Cheney University, his Masters degree from the UVM, and his EdD in Higher Education from Indiana University. He was Vice President for Student Affairs at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, West Chester University in Pennsylvania, and Binghamton University in New York. A private Family Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at the Alfred Thomas Funeral Home in MILTON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Mosaic Center for Students of Color at the University of Vermont https://www.uvm.edu/mcsc for the Rodger Summers Award, which recognizes undergraduate students of color who have affected the UVM community of color through their leadership and vision. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home MIlton
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020