LITMAN, Roger A. Of Needham and Falmouth, Massachusetts, 83, passed away on November 1, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia. Devoted husband of Beverly (Weinstein) Litman for 61 years. Beloved father of Peter Justin Litman and his wife Ann Harada of NYC, and Jill Litman Weiner and her husband Peter Weiner of Needham. Adoring Zayde or as he was affectionately known "Z" to Cole Maxwell Weiner, Dana Mackenzie Weiner and Elvis Harada Litman. Son of the late Max and Tillie (Rome) Litman. Brother of Dr. Michael Litman of Revere and Lynda Litman Saltz and her husband Dr. Stephen Saltz of Boca Raton, Florida. He also leaves Stephen and Lelia Weinstein and Ricky and Janice Weinstein, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graduate of Northfield Mount Herman School, WPI with a BS in Chemical Engineering and an MS from Northeastern University in Engineering Management. He worked as an engineer for firms in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Neuvo Laredo, Mexico. Upon the death of his father, he took over the management of North Shore Fuel, Inc., at 100 Parkway, Revere (the site where his grandfather, Jacob Litman, founded North Shore Ice and Coal in the 1920's) and ran the company for 45 years expanding from oil into HVAC Contracting. Services will be held at Temple Aliyah, 1664 Central Ave., Needham, where he was a founding member and past president, at noon on Monday, November 4, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will follow at his residence Monday until 8pm, Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Aliyah in Needham or . brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019