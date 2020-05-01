|
SEALUND, Roger A. Roger Andrew Sealund, 89, builder and developer of Marshfield, died peacefully on April 29 of COVID-19 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Roger was born in Quincy, MA and was the son of Walter, Sr. and Helen (Jutila) Sealund. Roger was the loving husband to Eileen (Abbondanza) and the late Carol (Tamborini) Sealund. He was father to Karen (Dan) Jackson and Kevin (Nancy) Sealund, both of Duxbury. His three grandsons Kenneth (Gabrielle) Flynn of Maryland, Brian (Kat) Sealund of Quincy, and Andrew Sealund of Seattle loved listening to his stories and spending time with their "Grampy." Following high school Roger enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Korean War, building "crew huts" in Guam. Upon returning to the States he joined the family home building business with his father and brother, Sonny. They grew the business to include site work/road construction and at last count had built over 3000 homes throughout the South Shore. Roger was a hard worker, known for his strong work values, had a generous personality and a great smile. In his later years Roger loved vacationing in Fort Lauderdale, skiing, playing golf, travelling in Europe, boating with his best friend, the late John Wilson, and fishing with his father-in-law, the late Aldo Tamborini. More than anything Roger was a great family man. He will be missed by his surviving siblings Donna, Judy, Carol, Jean, and the late Roberta, Sonny, and Patty.Burial in the Couch Cemetery of Marshfield will be private. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020