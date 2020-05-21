|
|
COREY, Roger and Dorothy Of Ashland, Roger Edward on April 25, age 99, and his wife Dorothy (Haywood) on May 3rd, age 103. Beloved father of David of Shaftsbury, VT, James of Southborough, and John of Hopkinton. Services and interment will be scheduled upon the lifting of gathering restrictions. Please visit Funeral Home website for obituary and announcement of service date and time. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Roger and Dorothy COREY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020