SPELTA, Roger D. Of Saugus, age 80, November 5th. Husband of the late Judie M. (Swenson) Spelta. Loving father of Ann Dwan & her husband Claude of Ipswich, Karen Ward & her husband Chris of Marshfield, David Spelta, LPD & his wife April of Lynn and the late Lisa Spelta, SND. Cherished grandfather of Eric, Alicia, David Jr., Hunter Hailey & Carly and great-grandfather of Jamison & Miles. Brother of the late Robert Spelta. Former Capt. Saugus Aux. Police. Private graveside services were held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate. For condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


