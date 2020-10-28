SULLIVAN, Roger F. Influential Government Specialist, dies at 75 Roger F. Sullivan, 75, a native of Oak Square and Our Lady of the Presentation Church community in Brighton, MA, died in Sarasota, FL on Monday morning, October 26, from pancreatic cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter F. Sullivan and Ruth Bonner Sullivan of Brighton, MA and his brother, David. He is survived by his daughter, Honoré and her husband Peter Steedman of Falmouth, MA; his son, Brendan and his wife, Lauren of Washington, DC; his siblings Christine and her husband Charles U. Daly of Chatham, MA and Kevin of Redondo Beach, CA; as well as six granddaughters - Kinsale, Leyden, Aquinnah Steedman, Anna, Mary, and Claire Sullivan and his niece Meghan Sullivan and two nephews, Charles and Kevin Daly. Roger lived a life dedicated to serving the public, expanding access to education, and fighting for health care needs in Massachusetts. As a 1969 Boston University graduate, Roger started his career working for Kevin White's mayoral campaign. He served in the Mayor's administration before turning his focus to national issues as Public Relations Director for the United States Census Bureau and Regional Director for the American Cancer Society
. In the nineteen-eighties, he played an active part in significant achievements for the City of Boston, including a new wing to Boston City Hospital. As an advocate and communicator for the underrepresented, Roger brought famed football player Leon Gray and other celebrities to join census efforts that guaranteed federal funding for schools and universities. Roger understood the value of higher education and its importance for economic success. While serving as Vice President for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (AICUM), he championed the slogan "Not One Dime," which was pivotal to preventing financial aid cuts. Through all his experiences, Roger was always there to support his friends, family, and neighbors. He never missed one of his son's lacrosse games or rugby matches. He donated his energy and talents to local interests that were dear to him as a former board member for the Charitable Irish Society, the Greater Boston Boys and Girls Clubs, and Chatham Seaside Links. Even during his retirement years in Chatham, MA, he kept active as a distinguished member of the Chatham Porch Society. Roger's experiences, stories, and his connection to Boston are retold by anyone who knew him. A walk with him along Commonwealth Avenue to the St. Botolph's Club was sure to provide an unforgettable insider's view of Boston history. Roger will be sorely missed, but memories of his spirit, his smile, and cheerful outlook will live on with his legacy of service and dedication to the communities he represented with passion. Visiting Hours: Service at a later date. View the online memorial for Roger F. SULLIVAN