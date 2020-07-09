|
HATCH, Roger Roger Hatch (1925 - 2020) Roger H. Hatch passed away on June 25, 2020, in Fairhaven, MA. He was born to Harold and Hazel Hatch in Everett, MA, in 1925, and grew up in Melrose, MA. He attended Harvard University and then Yale University, from which he graduated through the wartime Naval Officer Training Program. Upon leaving naval service, he undertook graduate studies in English Literature and received a Master's degree from the University of Illinois. He met his wife, Louise, when they were both teaching English at a private school in New Hampshire. He lived most of his married life in Boxborough, MA, and Newbury, MA. He was the second owner of Boston-based business H.R. Hatch Insurance Agency Inc., which his son, Josiah, took over when he retired at age 65. He loved and cherished his family and friends. His lifetime pastimes were sailing, classical music, and English literature (retaining the ability to recite entire poems by memory up until the age of 95). He was a longtime active member of the First Religious Society (UU) of Newburyport, MA. During retirement, he and his wife, Louise, spent several months every winter over 20 years in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they made many dear friends. Louise passed away in 2018. Alison Hatch Weeks (Martin [Janet]), their daughter, died in 1984. He is survived by son, Christopher Hatch (Sandra) and grandson, Harold; son, Josiah Hatch (Elizabeth) and grandchildren, Josiah, Jacqueline, Chase, and Taylor; grandson, Robin Weeks (Abbie); and great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and grandson, Tristan Weeks. Roger was a kind, affectionate, and openhearted man who is greatly missed by his family. Roger supported the Essex County Greenbelt Association (www.ecga.org) and The Pettengill House, Inc. (www.pettengillhouse.org), to which contributions can be given in his memory. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children…to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better…to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded." – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020