BOURQUE, Roger J. Of Waltham, February 14, 2020. Husband of Nelida (Melanson) Bourque. Father of Roger J. Bourque, Jr. (Patty) of Waltham, Mark J. Bourque (Kathy Gurley) of Marlborough and Debra A. Sullivan (Robert) of Shrewsbury. Grandfather of William Bourque, Michelle Ricci, Kelly Bourque, Daniel Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan and Emma Sullivan. Great-grandfather of Nathan Ricci. Brother of Francis Bourque, Doris Richard, Rosella Miller and Alfreda Bourque. Family and friends will honor and remember Roger's life by gathering to visit on Saturday morning, February 22nd from 10:30 to 12 in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM where his Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020