KINEAVY, Roger J. Of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019, he was 84.



Born and raised in South Boston, he was a son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Melvin) Kineavy from Galway, Ireland. Roger was educated in Boston schools, and later earned his Bachelor's degree from U Mass Boston. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Roger was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. for 50 years. Roger started his career as a Longshoreman, and later became the 9th Congressional District Director for Congressman John J. "Joe" Moakley. Roger was proud of his work in public service which allowed him to support the people of the district. Of importance to Roger was his faith, family and humanitarian work, he used to say, "I am doing God's work" and he instilled the importance of that work to his family. With his brother Michael "Oscar," Roger started "the supper club" which provided hot meals for the homeless at Long Island Shelter, he was humbled by the many people he served over the years, often bringing people home to "break bread" with his family. He was given many awards over the years, the one he was most proud of was, the dedication of the kitchen at Long Island Shelter in his honor, as the "Kineavy Kitchen."



Roger was the beloved husband of 63 years of Janet M. (Foley) Kineavy. He was the devoted father of Roger Kineavy Jr. and his wife Cynthia, John Kineavy and his wife Kathleen, Janet Gorman and her husband Edward, Honora Matthews and her husband William, Mary Kineavy, Michael Kineavy, Jacqueline Kineavy-Bowes and her husband Richard, and the late Elizabeth Kineavy. He was the proud "Gramps" of 22 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, with two more on the way. He was the brother of Patricia Ferrara, and the late Mary Fitch, Margaret Polk, Thomas P. Kineavy, Michael M. Kineavy, and his sisters that passed in childhood, Helen, Theresa and Honora.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Roger's memory to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.



