|
|
SNOW, Dr. Roger L. MD, MPH, Caring for the health of all Born in Brockton, MA, in 1940, died in his beloved Beacon Hill home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Dr. Snow served as a primary care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital for over 25 years, and then retired in 2016 as Deputy Medical Director of the Commonwealth's Office of Clinical Affairs of the Office of Medicaid (Mass Health). He attended medical school at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and trained in medicine and pathology in Boston. He was Board-certified in both specialties. He held a degree in Public Health from the Chan School of Public Health at Harvard. Along with his medical interests he was an ardent preservationist, working hard to save the built fabric of Beacon Hill and of Mass General. A music lover, he was Trustee then Trustee Emeritus of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra, a long time member of the Harvard Musical Association, and an avid jazz buff, especially of the music of Duke Ellington. After his marriage to Harron Ellenson, he became enamored of travel and the two made twice yearly trips, often with themes of history, art and architecture. He was active in the Massachusetts Medical Society, member of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, Beacon Hill Villages, The Harvard Club and the Union Club. His friends will remember his clever sense of humor, his shaggy dog stories, his vast vocabulary, and his command of the spoken word. He is survived by his wife, Harron Ellenson, his sisters Deborah Snow, and Susan Burnett and her husband Michael, and his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Our deepest thanks go to the entire MGH staff who cared for him in the hospital, and the nurses at HHR Nursing Care Solutions, and Mary Amedpmey who tended him at home. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 2 pm, at the Union Club at 8 Park Street, in Boston. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Health Care for the Homeless at 780 Albany Street, Boston, MA 02118.
View the online memorial for Dr. Roger L. SNOW
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019