LERMAN, Roger Age 70, a righteous man, an honest and multi-talented builder, beekeeper and businessman, died May 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Jeanne Lerman, his dear aunt, Lo, beloved older brother, Marty, close childhood friends, Danny Raven and Alan Shapiro. A devoted and loving husband and father, Roger is survived by his wife of 30 years, Roberta, and three children, Daniel (Paloma), Elie, and Joseph. He is also survived by his brother, Steve and sister-in-law, Phyllis, his mom of 57 years, Frances Lerman (104), siblings, Joan and Bob, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, Neal Gold, Irv Kooris, and John Shapiro. Graveside services were previously held in Taos, New Mexico. For detailed obituary, see:
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019