More Obituaries for ROGER HICKEY
ROGER M. "MYLES" HICKEY


1968 - 2020
ROGER M. "MYLES" HICKEY Obituary
HICKEY, Roger, M. "Myles" Of Everett, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix, AZ on March 31, 2020. Myles was the proud father of Roger "Myles" Hickey, Jr. & fiance Courtney Casella, both of Stoneham, MA. He was the beloved brother of Mary & Bill McNamara of Wellesley, MA, Andrea & Michael Landman of Cambridge, MA and Eugene, OR, Andrew Hickey of Medford, MA, and loving uncle to Catherine & Patrick McNamara. He is reunited with his parents Roger & Bernadette "Bee" Hickey in eternal life. Myles has returned home to rest in peace and his loss will be forever felt by all who loved him. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be planned when the COVID-19 pandemic allows. Remembrances may be made to your local animal shelter.

View the online memorial for Roger, M. "Myles" HICKEY
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
