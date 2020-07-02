Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
ROGER WALLACE
ROGER N. WALLACE


1941 - 2020
ROGER N. WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Roger N. Of Bedford, died June 20, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary Baughman; his sister, Carol Wallace Sherman of Williamsburg, Virginia; Mary's brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Baughman of Frankfort, Kentucky; cousins, with whom he spent much time during World War II, James Hunting Bennett, his best man, of Venice, Florida, and New York City, and Pamela Winton Gosner, of New Providence, New Jersey; his nephew and his wife, Stephen and Carey Baughman, of Indianapolis; his niece and her husband, Anne Baughman Spears and Tom Spears, of Cincinnati; and great-nieces, Mara Hannah Baughman and Jaina Clio Baughman, of Indianapolis. A virtual memorial service is being planned for later in the summer. If you would like to be invited, send email to the Reverend John Gibbons, [email protected] For the subject line, use Roger Wallace Zoom service. Contributions in his memory to any of these organization would please Roger: the , the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139-3302), The Boston Foundation (75 Arlington Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116), Boston Baroque (10 Guest Street, Suite 290, Boston, MA 02135), the Leelanau Conservancy (P. O. Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654), MIT (77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139— Roger was a member of the class of 1963), and Wellesley College (106 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02481—Mary is a member of the class of 1966). For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
