Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
133 Spring St.
Medfield, MA
View Map
CARUSO, Roger P. Age 79 of Bedford, NH, formerly of Medfield, Tues., Feb 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Claudette (Sostilio) Caruso, father of Lt. Col (USMC Ret.) Todd Caruso and his wife Kristina of Bedford, NH and the late Roger Peter Caruso. Loving brother of Gildo Caruso, Phyllis Gamble, Lynda Embry and the late Alfonse and John Caruso. Also survived by grandchildren Christopher, Olivia, Sam and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Tues., Feb. 18th at 11:30am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial with full military honors to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours Sunday 1-5pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020
