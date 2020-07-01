Boston Globe Obituaries
ROGER PERNO Obituary
PERNO, Roger Age 84, of Plymouth, passed away on June 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Gloria Perno. Beloved father to Roger Perno, his wife Patricia of CT, stepdaughter Sherry Goldberg-Bond, her husband David of Plymouth, MA and stepson Mark Goldberg, his wife Joanna of Atlanta, GA. Cherished grandfather of Michael Perno and Amanda Spada, her husband Anthony and great-grandfather of Anthony, Jr.

Roger worked at Stop and Shop for 40 years and retired as director of delis and prepared foods.

At this time, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Words of comfort can be left at

Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020
