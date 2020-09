Or Copy this URL to Share

RIVET, Roger Of CA and formerly of Bedford, on Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Roger E. and the late Irene A. (Wanamaker) Rivet, formerly of Bedford, MA. Beloved brother of Karen and her husband Gerald Delaney of Bedford, Irene Price of Bedford, and Laura Rivet of SC. Also survived by cousins and many nieces and nephews. Burial was in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford, MA on Sept. 22, 2020. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store