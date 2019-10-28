Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for ROHNA SHOUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROHNA A. (ISAACSON) SHOUL


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROHNA A. (ISAACSON) SHOUL Obituary
SHOUL, Rohna A. (Isaacson) Age 93 of Northampton, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and their families who hold her core values as guiding stars in their own lives. She left the greatest legacy a person can have: a life of integrity that became a model for her children and grandchildren. Rohna was predeceased by her family that came to this country escaping the pogroms in Ukraine during the early part of the last century: her dear mother Rebecca Isaacson, her aunts Sonia and Gussey, her first cousins Mildred and Celia, and her beloved grandfather Rabbi Sharfman of the North Russell Street Temple in the West End. She was also predeceased by her husband Dr. Melvin I. Shoul and her son David. Rohna leaves her son Mark Shoul and his wife Ruth Suyenaga; son Paul Shoul and his companion Diane Porcella; grandson Kenji Shoul; granddaughter Maile Shoul and her husband Sean Nolan; and great-grandchild Margaret Shoul Nolan. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 490 North St., Randolph, MA. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Northampton at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ACLU www.aclu.org and the Democratic Attorneys General Association www.democraticags.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

View the online memorial for Rohna A. (Isaacson) SHOUL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROHNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now