SAVARINO, Rola H. (Spadafora-Bucci) Age 97, a lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away on Wed., May 13, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur, her two sons John and Richard Savarino, & her 3 brothers Bill, Guy, & Leo Spadafora. Rola was born in Melrose on July 19, 1922, & was well-known for her cooking skills & as a generous, caring, & charitable member of the community. She enjoyed crocheting & playing Bingo with her friends. Family get-togethers were very important to her, especially when she could cook for everyone. Rola is survived by John's wife Nora of Avon, CT, Robert Savarino & his wife Nancy of Melrose, & Joseph Savarino & his partner Barbara Kuznicki of Kingston, NH. She was the cherished grandmother of Chris Savarino & his wife Jaime, Matthew Savarino, Brian Savarino & his wife Carmen, & Jeff Savarino & his fiancèe Olivia DeRienzo. Rola was the great-grandmother of Ben & Abbie. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rose Puglia & Evelyn DelRossi, & several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember, & celebrate Rola's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melrose Veteran's Services, Melrose City Hall, 562 Main Street, Melrose, MA 02176, or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, #19, Malden, MA 02148. For an online tribute or to express your condolences, visit spadaforafuneral.com/obituaries.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020