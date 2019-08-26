|
BERNARD, Roland Formerly of Waltham. August 25, 2019. Father of Rolanda E. Ross (Kaet Le) of Canton; brother of Diane Bernard of Waltham and Linda Rotunno (Robert) of Melrose; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Roland's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, August 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 8 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019