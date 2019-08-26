Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for ROLAND BERNARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROLAND BERNARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROLAND BERNARD Obituary
BERNARD, Roland Formerly of Waltham. August 25, 2019. Father of Rolanda E. Ross (Kaet Le) of Canton; brother of Diane Bernard of Waltham and Linda Rotunno (Robert) of Melrose; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Roland's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, August 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 8 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROLAND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now