BROWN, Roland E. Of Exeter, NH, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, on August 31. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Barbara T. (DeGregorio) Brown. Devoted father and father-in-law of John W. Brown of Newburyport, Dawn L. Covey and her late husband Anthony of Port Huron MI, Terrance "Terry" M. Brown and his wife Jeanne Roselli of Boxford, Michael E. Brown and his wife Teresa of Atkinson, NH, and Theresa M. Tidmarsh and her husband John of Rowley. Dear brother of the late Kathleen Brown, Raymond Brown and Patrick Brown. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9:00 A.M. Followed by services in the Woodlawn Chapel, 302 Elm St., Everett, at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. Late USAF Vietnam Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019