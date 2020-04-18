|
TATRO, Roland H. Of Arlington. Peacefully on April 17, 2020, at the age of 99. Cherished husband of the late Margaret J. "Peg" (Favro). Loving father of Lynne McNamara and her husband Leo of Pepperell, Bruce Tetreault and his wife Lisa of Blooming Grove, TX, and David Tatro and his wife Lois of Brunswick, ME. Dear brother of the late Raymond, Robert, and Ralph Tatro. Also survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and the eleventh on the way. Late WWII USMC Veteran. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Coronavirus, in an effort to keep everyone safe, all Services will be private for the immediate family. Roland will be interred with his late wife at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roland's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For donations or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020