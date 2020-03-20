|
|
BOURGEOIS, Roland J. Of Waltham, March 18, 2020. Father of Melissa Bourgeois (Arrow Kleeman) of Brooklyn, NY. Grandfather of Indigo Kleeman. Son of Lodia M. (Despres) and the late Edward J. Bourgeois. Brother of Janice M. Nardone (Kevin) of Natick, Daniel E. Bourgeois (Tina) of Waltham, Denise M. Towne (Richard) of Natick, Annette M. Hamilton (Milton) of Wenham, Pauline M. Bourgeois of Waltham and Mark T. Bourgeois (Lanelle) of Wichita, KS. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Roland's family will gather privately to honor and to remember his life in The Joyce Funeral Home, WALTHAM. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. In an effort to normalize the conversation and need for support around mental health, Melissa has requested that in lieu of flowers, friends and family donate to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance in memory of Roland Bourgeois, who suffered from both of these illnesses, www.dbsalliance.org For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020