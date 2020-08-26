1/1
ROLAND O. LAFERTE M.D.
1933 - 2020
LAFERTE, Roland O. MD Of Canton, formerly of Mashpee, age 87, August 26. Husband of 65 years of Jeannine M. (Gallant) Laferte. Father of Wayne M. Laferte and his wife Susan of Stoughton, Steven M. Laferte and his wife Alexandra of Plymouth, Michelle J. Murphy and her husband William of Canton and Kathryn A. Berardi and her husband Russell of Easton. Grandfather of Jason, Jessica, Sasha, Alexa, Olivia, Julia, Eric, Douglas, Lauren and the late Gina. Son of the late Oscar and Mary Jane (Dube) Laferte. Brother of the late Claudette Lamy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Roland's memory may be made to The Assumption Fund, Assumption University, 500 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
