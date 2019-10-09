|
PETINGE, Fr. Roland OFM, passed away at St. Christopher's Friary in Boston's North End on October 8, 2019. Longtime past pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cambridge. Son of the late Cosmo and Carmela (Gigante) Petinge. Brother of Frances Laterza and her husband Cosmo, and the late Daniel Petinge and his wife Alice. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, from 4pm to 7pm, in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am, in St. Leonard Church. Services will conclude with interment at 12:15pm in St. Francis Cemetery, Andover. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
